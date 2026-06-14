Postpartum depression is real, and in some cases it can be severe and even dangerous. Mothers who are struggling deserve compassion, support, and proper care. But what happens when a normal, difficult transition into motherhood increasingly becomes viewed through the lens of pathology?
In this episode, I explore the rise of postpartum depression as a cul…
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The Truth About Postpartum Depression
The Psychobabble Show
Jun 14, 2026
∙ Paid
Postpartum depression is real, and in some cases it can be severe and even dangerous. Mothers who are struggling deserve compassion, support, and proper care. But what happens when a normal, difficult transition into motherhood increasingly becomes viewed through the lens of pathology?
Psychobabble
Psychiatrist analyzing how cultural trends and modern therapy incentivize dysfunction.Psychiatrist analyzing how cultural trends and modern therapy incentivize dysfunction.
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