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The Truth About Postpartum Depression

The Psychobabble Show
Hannah Spier, MD's avatar
Hannah Spier, MD
Jun 14, 2026
∙ Paid

Postpartum depression is real, and in some cases it can be severe and even dangerous. Mothers who are struggling deserve compassion, support, and proper care. But what happens when a normal, difficult transition into motherhood increasingly becomes viewed through the lens of pathology?

In this episode, I explore the rise of postpartum depression as a cul…

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