About Becoming a Powerful Woman with Fleur Hassan Nahoum

In this captivating episode of "What Should I Tell My Daughter?" we welcome a distinguished guest whose journey to empowerment in one of the world's most demanding cities, Jerusalem, has been truly exceptional. Join us as we sit down with Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, a mother of four and a formidable presence in the political arena, to explore her remarkable ascent to influence.

Our discussion begins by exploring the sacrifices Fleur made on her path to becoming a powerful woman, highlighting her remarkable ability to maintain a delicate equilibrium between motherhood and her career. Her experiences provide invaluable insights for women seeking to navigate similar challenges.

Fleur shares her insights on the advice she would impart to her daughter, emphasizing the importance of ambition and making meaningful societal contributions. She also opens up about her motivation for entering the demanding field of politics, particularly in the intricate context of Jerusalem, revealing her vision for a brighter future in this politically charged city.

Our conversation takes an intriguing turn as we investigate the distinct strategies women often employ in the quest for power. Fleur candidly reveals how she harnessed her unique feminine qualities and perspectives to ascend the ladder of power, offering compelling insights into the role of femininity in leadership.

We also engage in a thought-provoking discussion about feminism in the modern era. Fleur shares her perspective on the ongoing relevance of feminism and its place in a world where strides have been made towards gender equality. She articulates the remaining challenges and outlines her vision for achieving genuine gender parity.

Join us for this illuminating episode as Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum shares her extraordinary journey, invaluable guidance, and insightful perspectives on the journey to becoming a powerful woman in today's world.

