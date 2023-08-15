About Feminism with Janice Fiamengo

In this thought-provoking episode of What Should I Tell My Daughter, we shine a spotlight on the work of an inspiring individual, Janice Fiamengo.

She is a former tenured professor in English literature at the University of Saskatchewan and Ottawa in Canada. who has left an indelible mark on the discourse surrounding feminism, gender studies, and men's advocacy. With a career spanning decades, Fiamengo's extensive research into women's writings from the 1850s and the nuanced history of feminism has provided critical insights into gender dynamics. She has authored multiple insightful books on these subjects, establishing herself as a profound voice in academia.

Join us as we explore Fiamengo's journey as both a feminist critic and men's advocate, a role she embraced since 2012. Despite her courageous advocacy, Fiamengo has faced protests and cancellations, demonstrating the intensity of the discussions her work has sparked.

We explore truisms derived from conversations with women, questioning and critically analyzing their implications. Delve into the assertion that affirmative action and easing pathways for women are ways to correct historical discrimination, and uncover the historical context behind women's limited agency. We discuss the perception that women inherently bring better leadership and are morally superior to men and also take a closer look at the idea that feminism had noble intentions.

As we navigate the complexities of raising girls with the mantra of boundless possibilities, we address the growing Red Pill community and their provocative queries about women's voting rights. Gain insights into the potential challenges and opportunities your sons might face as a result of feminist ideology.

Tune into "The Fiamengo File 2.0" https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLGFFi6pRCnCdQTe1iG3Tw4Td9jvhY2w74

or visit https://fiamengofile.substack.com/ to learn more about Janice Fiamengo's influential contributions and discover the wealth of knowledge she offers through her work.

Visit our Instagram for video content:

https://www.instagram.com/whatshoulditellmydaughter/

Please help us in our mission and reach more people by sharing our show with someone, visit our website below and simply click share!

https://hannahspier.substack.com/p/what-should-i-tell-my-daughter

Key Topics: Janice Fiamengo, Feminism History, Gender Roles, Men's Advocacy, Red Pill, Voting Rights for Women

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.