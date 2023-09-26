About the Sexual Revolution and Breakdown of the Family with Stephen Baskerville, PhD

In this episode of "What Should I Tell My Daughter?" we sit down with Dr. Stephen Baskerville, an accomplished scholar renowned for his expertise in fatherhood, family policy, and sexual politics. Dr. Baskerville, holding a PhD from the London School of Economics, currently serves as the President of the Inter-American Institute for Philosophy, Politics, and Social Thought. With extensive publications and international recognition, he provides profound insights into the effects of the sexual revolution and family disintegration on our society.

We unravel the concept of the sexual revolution and how it has reshaped modern culture, influencing the upbringing of today's children and contributing to the rising prevalence of separated parents, even in places like Norway.

The discussion delves into the political challenges threatening traditional marriage and the policies contributing to its decline. As a concerned mother, Hannah seeks guidance on fortifying family values within the home and fostering hope for healthy future marriages.

Dr. Baskerville also debunks the misconception that cultural trends are confined to America, shedding light on their presence in Western Europe. We explore the factors driving the ascent of right-wing extremism in Europe and the potential consequences, as well as the differing responses to progressive policies in Western Europe compared to the United States, particularly regarding gender ideology and same-sex marriage.

Join us for this enlightening conversation on "What Should I Tell My Daughter?" where we delve into the far-reaching implications of the sexual revolution and family breakdown, gain valuable insights into contemporary challenges facing families and find inspiration for navigating these challenges while holding onto hope for a brighter future.

To learn more about Stephen Baskerville, PhD:

https://www.stephenbaskerville.com/

https://hannahspier.substack.com/p/what-should-i-tell-my-daughter

