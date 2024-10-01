Playback speed
Ep. 21 Why TV Housewives Are Failing Modern Women

Join Psychobabble’s Search for Real Tradwives
Hannah Spier, MD
Oct 01, 2024
Since we’re entering the Jewish holidays, I’m sending out a second Psychobabble newsletter this week, which isn’t the usual schedule. Thanks for sticking with me through this brief holiday shuffle—I'll be back to the usual rhythm soon!

Let’s celebrate with a lighter, more dynamic episode! This week, we explore key portrayals of wives and mothers in media from the late 1980s to the 2010s, revealing how these depictions consistently undermined and devalued the roles of housewives and stay-at-home moms. We’ll explore how iconic shows and films glorify career-driven women and single motherhood, while casting traditional mothers as oppressed, unhappy, or incomplete. These portrayals have shaped societal perceptions, leaving young women with few positive models of fulfilled, respected homemakers.

To counter this narrative, I set out on a journey to find real-life role models who embrace their identity as mothers. In the second half of this episode, I sit down with Malka Attias, one of Gibraltar’s most respected mothers, who demonstrates true female empowerment within her traditional role. Her story challenges everything we’ve been taught to believe about motherhood, community, and strength.

Enjoy and have a sweet new year!

Music by:

Ariel Lazarus, “Yigdal” from the album "Keter Malchut: Sephardi songs and prayers" © ℗ 2004

