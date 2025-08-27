Psychobabble

Psychobabble

How Cluster B Traits Took Over Our Culture

Hannah Spier, MD
J.D. Haltigan
Aug 27, 2025
In the extended, members-only segment, we get to the heart of what’s at stake: not just the corruption of psychology as a discipline, but the cultural normalization of pathology itself.

  • The spread of Cluster B traits and their impact on society

  • Why diagnoses like ADHD and autism are being rebranded through the neurodiversity movement

  • How popular disorders expand while others are erased or downplayed

  • The rise of victim identity as a social currency

  • The danger of rejecting categories altogether in psychiatry

  • Why clinical judgment, diagnosis, and treatment standards are being undermined

