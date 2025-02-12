Playback speed
How Feminism Causes Psychopathology in Women

Episode 31
Hannah Spier, MD
Feb 12, 2025
Enjoy your “LILLELØRDAG” with a fresh episode of Psychobabble! This one builds on one of the most important pieces in my work, Why I Am The Antifeminist Psychiatrist. It lays out exactly how modern feminist narratives contribute to the mental health struggles of women today.

When women set their lives up according to feminist principles and ideas, they often find themselves battling symptoms of psychological distress. Through three case studies—Stacy, the anxious student; Penelope, the burned-out career woman; and Wendy, the resentful working mother—I break down the patterns I’ve seen in my psychiatric practice, why so many women are suffering and how that in turn affects their families.

We’ll discuss why mainstream therapy gets it wrong and what an effective approach should look like.

"Psychobabble" aims to map out the popular liberal beliefs and narratives are that contribute to the mental health crisis and the deterioration of the family.
Hannah is a medical doctor with psychotherapy credentials and residency in Psychiatry. Her distinctive perspective, shaped by her personal journey from a modern career woman to a conservative stay-at-home mom, coupled with her extensive psychological and medical knowledge, offers a truly unique approach to the issues at hand.
Hannah Spier, MD
