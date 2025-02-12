How Feminism Causes Psychopathology in Women

Enjoy your “LILLELØRDAG” with a fresh episode of Psychobabble! This one builds on one of the most important pieces in my work, Why I Am The Antifeminist Psychiatrist. It lays out exactly how modern feminist narratives contribute to the mental health struggles of women today.

When women set their lives up according to feminist principles and ideas, they often find themselves battling symptoms of psychological distress. Through three case studies—Stacy, the anxious student; Penelope, the burned-out career woman; and Wendy, the resentful working mother—I break down the patterns I’ve seen in my psychiatric practice, why so many women are suffering and how that in turn affects their families.

We’ll discuss why mainstream therapy gets it wrong and what an effective approach should look like.

