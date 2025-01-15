Playback speed
The Cost of Gender Equality: What Norwegian Feminists Won’t Tell You

How Norway became an egalitarian superpower—an in-depth analysis of the freshest statistics and their real-world outcomes.
Hannah Spier, MD
Jan 15, 2025
Norway is often hailed as the world’s most egalitarian country, a feminist success story built on decades of progressive policies and bold reforms. But what’s the real cost of this equality? In this episode, I take you through Norway’s rise to egalitarian superpower—examining the key feminist-driven measures since 1978 and presenting the freshest data on gender equality today. We will dive deep into the numbers and uncover the unintended consequences of Norway’s feminist experiment. Whether you’re a skeptic or a supporter of feminist policy, this is a critical look at what happens when equality becomes the ultimate goal.

Also make sure to check out this conversation I just had with

Tom Golden
on his "Men Are Good" podcast!

https://substack.com/home/post/p-154863748

Psychobabble
"Psychobabble" aims to map out the popular liberal beliefs and narratives are that contribute to the mental health crisis and the deterioration of the family.
Hannah is a medical doctor with psychotherapy credentials and residency in Psychiatry. Her distinctive perspective, shaped by her personal journey from a modern career woman to a conservative stay-at-home mom, coupled with her extensive psychological and medical knowledge, offers a truly unique approach to the issues at hand.
Appears in episode
Hannah Spier, MD
