Share post
The Rise of Woke Medicine: Dr. James Nuzzo on Social Justice in Academia

How Social Justice and Ideological Bias Are Impacting Academic Research and Peer Review
Hannah Spier, MD
and
James L. Nuzzo
Sep 18, 2024
Transcript

In episode 20 of Psychobabble, we sit down with Dr. James Nuzzo, a published researcher and expert in exercise science and Men’s Health, to discuss his widely read paper ““Woke” nomenclature in health research." Dr. Nuzzo shares his first-hand experiences navigating social justice-driven research and battling with peer reviewers who prioritize politics over science. From the frustrations of trying to get published to the broader consequences on patient care, we explore how ideological bias is reshaping scientific research and the pressures academics face for challenging the status quo. Dr. Nuzzo pulls no punches as he reveals the growing risks to research integrity in an increasingly politicized academic world.

This is one episode you won’t want to miss if you care about the future of evidence-based medicine.

Short on time?

  • 00:00:00: Introduction to Psychobabble and Today's Guest, James Nuzzo

  • 00:01:00: James Nuzzo’s Background in Exercise Science and Academia

  • 00:02:30: Woke Ideology Infiltrating Medical and Biological Sciences

  • 00:04:30: The Controversy Around Men’s Health Research

  • 00:06:00: Peer Review Madness: Perception vs. Data

  • 00:07:30: The Myth of Women Being Underrepresented in Medical Research

  • 00:09:00: Academic Pushback and the Fight to Publish Men's Health Studies

  • 00:11:00: Transgender Issues in Exercise Science and Research Bias

  • 00:14:00: Woke Terminology in Medical Literature: Nuzzo’s Findings

  • 00:19:00: Political Correctness and the Feminization of Universities

  • 00:24:00: What Needs to Change in Academia and Moving Forward

  • 00:28:00: Conclusion and How to Support Psychobabble

Appears in episode
Hannah Spier, MD
James L. Nuzzo
