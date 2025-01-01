Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
6
3

Unpacking Feminism's Marxist Roots

Ep. 27 with Carrie Gress, PhD
Hannah Spier, MD
and
Carrie Gress
Jan 01, 2025
6
3
Share
Transcript

In this episode of Psychobabble, I’m joined by Dr. Carrie Gress, author of The End of Woman: How Smashing the Patriarchy Has Destroyed Us. We begin by exploring the pathologies of early feminists and how their personal struggles shaped the movement’s ideology, before delving into feminism’s surprising Marxist roots. Dr. Gress reveals how feminist leaders adopted communist tactics like emotional manipulation and class warfare, reframing gender roles into a narrative of victimhood and oppression. Together, we discuss how these ideologies have damaged families, femininity, and mental health, leaving a lasting impact on society.

Leave a comment

Get your nails done to perfection and get in shape at this luxury gym while ordering your stunning new custom made art piece for your home with a discount using the promocode “psychobabble podcast” - Check it out by clicking below:

Discussion about this podcast

Psychobabble
Psychobabble
"Psychobabble" aims to map out the popular liberal beliefs and narratives are that contribute to the mental health crisis and the deterioration of the family.
Hannah is a medical doctor with psychotherapy credentials and residency in Psychiatry. Her distinctive perspective, shaped by her personal journey from a modern career woman to a conservative stay-at-home mom, coupled with her extensive psychological and medical knowledge, offers a truly unique approach to the issues at hand.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Hannah Spier, MD
Carrie Gress
Writes Carrie Gress at Substack Subscribe
Recent Episodes
The Cost of Independence: Marriage and Motherhood in Modern Times
  Hannah Spier, MD and Suzanne Venker
Why We Shouldn't Teach Gender Ideology
  Hannah Spier, MD
The Godfather of Psychobabble on the Real Roots of Addiction, Crime and Radicalization
  Hannah Spier, MD
In Therapy with Tom Golden: Navigating the Feminized School System
  Hannah Spier, MD and Tom Golden
Transitioning Through Womanhood: From Maiden to Matriarch
  Hannah Spier, MD and Tammy Peterson
Why TV Housewives Are Failing Modern Women
  Hannah Spier, MD
The Rise of Woke Medicine: Dr. James Nuzzo on Social Justice in Academia
  Hannah Spier, MD and James L. Nuzzo