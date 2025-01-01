Unpacking Feminism's Marxist Roots

In this episode of Psychobabble, I’m joined by Dr. Carrie Gress, author of The End of Woman: How Smashing the Patriarchy Has Destroyed Us. We begin by exploring the pathologies of early feminists and how their personal struggles shaped the movement’s ideology, before delving into feminism’s surprising Marxist roots. Dr. Gress reveals how feminist leaders adopted communist tactics like emotional manipulation and class warfare, reframing gender roles into a narrative of victimhood and oppression. Together, we discuss how these ideologies have damaged families, femininity, and mental health, leaving a lasting impact on society.

