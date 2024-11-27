Why We Shouldn't Teach Gender Ideology

I often find myself in conversations where the question of why it's “such a big deal” to teach gender ideology to kids in school is broached, and it's easy to be taken off guard. To help parents in these difficult discussions, in this episode I lay out the psychological impacts of teaching gender ideology with tools for mothers (and fathers) to engage effectively with teachers and other parents. In the second half, we hear from Harrison Tinsley, a Californian dad who won custody of his son in a case involving a disputed gender transition.

Enjoy the episode and please share to help others advocate for children’s well-being!

To support Harrison Tinsley: SAVE SAWYER

Harrison's X

