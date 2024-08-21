Femme Fail: Navigating the Feminist Superpower - Am I A Femcel?

In this episode of "Femme Fail," we team up with Norwegian journalist and political commentator Rebecca Mistereggen to explore the dating challenges in feminist Norway. Rebecca bravely shares her personal experiences as a 36-year-old newly single woman, navigating the modern dating market, and we discuss whether she might be a "femcel," based on a poll she conducted with her 30,000 Twitter X followers.

We also dive into why some women find themselves single later in life —where Rebecca and I have differing views. Additionally, we investigate Kvinneguiden, Norway's largest women's forum, to see if Norwegian women are truly as satisfied as they're believed to be.

