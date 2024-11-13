The Godfather of Psychobabble on the Real Roots of Addiction, Crime and Radicalization

In this Psychobabble episode, I sit down with , Dr. Anthony Daniels also known as Theodore Dalrymple — a psychiatrist, former prison doctor, and acclaimed author known for his incisive critiques of modern psychology and societal trends. We discuss misconceptions in psychology, the links between fatherlessness and criminality, the roots of addiction, why some women tolerate domestic violence and the nature of criminal behaviour and human agency.
It’s another long episode, here are the timestamps - feel free to skip to your favourite topic:
02:59: The Misconceptions in Psychology
05:40 On Psychological Theories and Psychoanalysis
09:00 Childhood Trauma and Criminality
12:00 Fatherlessness and its imact on Society
14:45 The Nature of Crime and Agency
15:40: Addiction: A Misunderstood “Illness”
22:30 The Expansion of Psychiatric Diagnoses
25:44 Women Accepting Domestic Violence
35:00 The Appeal of Islamic Radicalization
38:50 Is Prison Rehabilitative?
42:00 Cultural Influences of Criminal Behaviour
53:32 Setting Boundaries in Patient Relationships
52:20: The Toxicity of Non-Judgementalism
56:26: Emotionally-Focused Therapy
01.04:00: The Role of Community and Dangers Associated
01:13:00: Changing Psychiatric Orthodoxy
01:21:00: Understanding Criminal Behaviour and Insanity
