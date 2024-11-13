Playback speed
The Godfather of Psychobabble on the Real Roots of Addiction, Crime and Radicalization

Ep. 24 with Dr. Anthony Daniels aka Theodore Dalrymple
Hannah Spier, MD
Nov 13, 2024
1
1
Transcript

In this Psychobabble episode, I sit down with , Dr. Anthony Daniels also known as Theodore Dalrymple — a psychiatrist, former prison doctor, and acclaimed author known for his incisive critiques of modern psychology and societal trends. We discuss misconceptions in psychology, the links between fatherlessness and criminality, the roots of addiction, why some women tolerate domestic violence and the nature of criminal behaviour and human agency.

It’s another long episode, here are the timestamps - feel free to skip to your favourite topic:

02:59: The Misconceptions in Psychology

05:40 On Psychological Theories and Psychoanalysis

09:00 Childhood Trauma and Criminality

12:00 Fatherlessness and its imact on Society

14:45 The Nature of Crime and Agency

15:40: Addiction: A Misunderstood “Illness”

22:30 The Expansion of Psychiatric Diagnoses

25:44 Women Accepting Domestic Violence

35:00 The Appeal of Islamic Radicalization

38:50 Is Prison Rehabilitative?

42:00 Cultural Influences of Criminal Behaviour

53:32 Setting Boundaries in Patient Relationships

52:20: The Toxicity of Non-Judgementalism

56:26: Emotionally-Focused Therapy

01.04:00: The Role of Community and Dangers Associated

01:13:00: Changing Psychiatric Orthodoxy

01:21:00: Understanding Criminal Behaviour and Insanity

"Psychobabble" aims to map out the popular liberal beliefs and narratives are that contribute to the mental health crisis and the deterioration of the family.
Hannah is a medical doctor with psychotherapy credentials and residency in Psychiatry. Her distinctive perspective, shaped by her personal journey from a modern career woman to a conservative stay-at-home mom, coupled with her extensive psychological and medical knowledge, offers a truly unique approach to the issues at hand.
Appears in episode
Hannah Spier, MD
