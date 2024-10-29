In this episode, I bring a personal parenting challenge to Tom now that my son has started preschool, with the conversation unfolding like a real therapy session. Together, we explore why traditional discipline methods can backfire with spirited boys and which approaches can help them thrive. Tom shares compelling research on the feminized structure of schools and its impact on boys, from how reducing recess hinders their focus to the surprising effects of stereotype threats in the classroom. This episode is packed with practical strategies for parents navigating the modern educational landscape, helping guide boys toward confidence, resilience, and success.
Timestamps:
00:00 Introducing the Problem
04:00 Helping Boys Adapt: Practical Strategies for Structured Settings
34:00 Stereotype Threats and School Bias: Why Boys Struggle
42:00 Discipline Strategies for boys
In Therapy with Tom Golden: Navigating the Feminized School System