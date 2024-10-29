Playback speed
In Therapy with Tom Golden: Navigating the Feminized School System

Ep. 23
Hannah Spier, MD
and
Tom Golden
Oct 29, 2024
5
Transcript

In this episode, I bring a personal parenting challenge to Tom now that my son has started preschool, with the conversation unfolding like a real therapy session. Together, we explore why traditional discipline methods can backfire with spirited boys and which approaches can help them thrive. Tom shares compelling research on the feminized structure of schools and its impact on boys, from how reducing recess hinders their focus to the surprising effects of stereotype threats in the classroom. This episode is packed with practical strategies for parents navigating the modern educational landscape, helping guide boys toward confidence, resilience, and success.

Timestamps:

00:00 Introducing the Problem

04:00 Helping Boys Adapt: Practical Strategies for Structured Settings

34:00 Stereotype Threats and School Bias: Why Boys Struggle

42:00 Discipline Strategies for boys

Psychobabble
Psychobabble
"Psychobabble" aims to map out the popular liberal beliefs and narratives are that contribute to the mental health crisis and the deterioration of the family.
Hannah is a medical doctor with psychotherapy credentials and residency in Psychiatry. Her distinctive perspective, shaped by her personal journey from a modern career woman to a conservative stay-at-home mom, coupled with her extensive psychological and medical knowledge, offers a truly unique approach to the issues at hand.
