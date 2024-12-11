The Cost of Independence: Marriage and Motherhood in Modern Times

Here’s a fresh episode of Psychobabble, just in time for a break from the pre-holiday chaos! Join

and me for a great conversation about some of the biggest questions women face today. What happens when you and your spouse have different visions for your lifestyle or priorities? What are the pitfalls of keeping separate finances in marriage? How can you handle the identity shift that comes with motherhood and balance ambition and family life without the fear of losing yourself in the process?

Suzanne Venker is a celebrated author, speaker, and relationship coach whose thought-provoking insights on marriage, family, and the modern cultural landscape have inspired countless couples to build stronger, more harmonious relationships. She has written several acclaimed books, including her latest, How to Build a Better Life, which offers a practical guide to reclaim purpose amid today’s cultural pressures. Suzanne’s work has been featured in major outlets like Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, and USA Today, making her a trusted voice on the intersections of marriage, motherhood, and societal expectations.

