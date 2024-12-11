Playback speed
The Cost of Independence: Marriage and Motherhood in Modern Times

Ep. 26 with Suzanne Venker
Hannah Spier, MD
and
Suzanne Venker
Dec 11, 2024
3
2
1Here’s a fresh episode of Psychobabble, just in time for a break from the pre-holiday chaos! Join

Suzanne Venker
and me for a great conversation about some of the biggest questions women face today. What happens when you and your spouse have different visions for your lifestyle or priorities? What are the pitfalls of keeping separate finances in marriage? How can you handle the identity shift that comes with motherhood and balance ambition and family life without the fear of losing yourself in the process?

Suzanne Venker is a celebrated author, speaker, and relationship coach whose thought-provoking insights on marriage, family, and the modern cultural landscape have inspired countless couples to build stronger, more harmonious relationships. She has written several acclaimed books, including her latest, How to Build a Better Life, which offers a practical guide to reclaim purpose amid today’s cultural pressures. Suzanne’s work has been featured in major outlets like Fox News, The Wall Street Journal, and USA Today, making her a trusted voice on the intersections of marriage, motherhood, and societal expectations.

04:12 The correct subtitle should be TEAM marriage, not TEEN marriage.

Psychobabble
Psychobabble
"Psychobabble" aims to map out the popular liberal beliefs and narratives are that contribute to the mental health crisis and the deterioration of the family.
Hannah is a medical doctor with psychotherapy credentials and residency in Psychiatry. Her distinctive perspective, shaped by her personal journey from a modern career woman to a conservative stay-at-home mom, coupled with her extensive psychological and medical knowledge, offers a truly unique approach to the issues at hand.
