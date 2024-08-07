Playback speed
Fighting Back: Nurturing Boys in a Feminist World

Seeing Through the Parenting Lies
Hannah Spier, MD
and
Tom Golden
Aug 07, 2024
Transcript

Summer brings warmth, adventures, and a brand new episode of Psychobabble! In today’s episode, we tackle the challenges of raising boys in a world filled with misinformation and distorted understandings about gender.

We have the pleasure of speaking with Tom Golden, a renowned therapist and author with over 30 years of experience in men's emotional health. Tom shares his expertise on how boys process emotions differently than girls, highlighting the importance of "shoulder to shoulder" activities for better communication and emotional bonding.

We'll discuss how mothers can recognize when their sons are struggling, common misconceptions about boys' emotional expressions, and practical strategies for helping boys manage stress and trauma. Tom also explains the concept of "healing through action" and how cultural norms about masculinity can impact boys' ways of coping.

Join us as we explore how mothers can better support their sons in today’s fast-paced and often confusing world.

I hope everyone’s enjoying their summer!

