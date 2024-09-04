Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
4

Regretting Parenthood: Cultural Decay or Honest Reflection?

Understanding the Cultural Shifts Behind the Surge in Parental Regret
Hannah Spier, MD
Sep 04, 2024
4
Share
Transcript

There's a new trend making headlines that's reached jaw-dropping heights: parents openly expressing regrets about having children, with their stories splashed across the media. Therapists are joining in, often distorting psychological principles to validate these feelings. Join me as I examine the rise of this narrative and its impact on societal norms and our mental health.

Leave a comment

Get your nails done to perfection and get in shape at this luxury gym while ordering your stunning new custom made art piece for your home with a discount using the promocode “psychobabble podcast” - Check it out by clicking below:

Benjamin Hassan Art

Promo code: “psychobabble podcast”

Please consider supporting our work by subscribing!

4 Comments
Psychobabble
Psychobabble
"Psychobabble" aims to map out the popular liberal beliefs and narratives are that contribute to the mental health crisis and the deterioration of the family.
Hannah is a medical doctor with psychotherapy credentials and residency in Psychiatry. Her distinctive perspective, shaped by her personal journey from a modern career woman to a conservative stay-at-home mom, coupled with her extensive psychological and medical knowledge, offers a truly unique approach to the issues at hand.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Hannah Spier, MD
Recent Episodes
Femme Fail: Navigating the Feminist Superpower - Am I A Femcel?
  Hannah Spier, MD
Fighting Back: Nurturing Boys in a Feminist World
  Hannah Spier, MD and Tom Golden
The Radical Left's Coup
  Hannah Spier, MD and Stephen Baskerville
Why Are So Many Parents Being Labeled Narcissists?
  Hannah Spier, MD
Connecting to God: Integrating Faith and Therapy for Better Mental Health
  Hannah Spier, MD
The Journey From Black Victim to Black Victor
  Hannah Spier, MD and Adam B. Coleman
Psychedelics and the Divine: A Therapeutic Revolution
  Hannah Spier, MD