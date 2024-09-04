Regretting Parenthood: Cultural Decay or Honest Reflection?

Psychobabble

"Psychobabble" aims to map out the popular liberal beliefs and narratives are that contribute to the mental health crisis and the deterioration of the family.

Hannah is a medical doctor with psychotherapy credentials and residency in Psychiatry. Her distinctive perspective, shaped by her personal journey from a modern career woman to a conservative stay-at-home mom, coupled with her extensive psychological and medical knowledge, offers a truly unique approach to the issues at hand.

