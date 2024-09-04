There's a new trend making headlines that's reached jaw-dropping heights: parents openly expressing regrets about having children, with their stories splashed across the media. Therapists are joining in, often distorting psychological principles to validate these feelings. Join me as I examine the rise of this narrative and its impact on societal norms and our mental health.
Regretting Parenthood: Cultural Decay or Honest Reflection?