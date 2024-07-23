The Radical Left's Coup

Welcome back to another exciting episode of Psychobabble with Dr. Spier! This time, I’m joined once again by the insightful Dr. Stephen Baskerville, who dives into the themes of his latest book, "Who Lost America? Why the United States Went Communist and What to Do About It." Dr. Baskerville shares his thoughts on how the radical left seized control, the impact on civil liberties, and the ongoing lawfare against conservative figures.

In this episode, you'll also hear a deep dive into the degradation of the family unit, particularly focusing on fatherlessness in the black community, and the pervasive influence of radical sexual ideology. As Dr. Baskerville critiques the current political climate and offers his analysis of the upcoming elections.

Leave a comment

Pressed for time?

0:22 - The Left's Seizure of Power

3:03 - Impact on Civil Liberties and Lawfare

6:41 - Why the Right Lost

10:21 - Radical Sexual Ideology

15:06 - The Fatherless Crisis

19:56 - Judicial Corruption and Lawfare

24:01 - Current Political Climate and Upcoming Elections

26:23 - Conservative Compassion

Share

Listen on Spotify

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Get your nails done to perfection and get in shape at this luxury gym with a discount using the promocode “psychobabble podcast”: