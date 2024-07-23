Playback speed
Share post
17

The Radical Left's Coup

How the Feminist Revolution Led to the Degradation of Black Men
Hannah Spier, MD
and
Stephen Baskerville
Jul 23, 2024
17
Share
Transcript

Welcome back to another exciting episode of Psychobabble with Dr. Spier! This time, I’m joined once again by the insightful Dr. Stephen Baskerville, who dives into the themes of his latest book, "Who Lost America? Why the United States Went Communist and What to Do About It." Dr. Baskerville shares his thoughts on how the radical left seized control, the impact on civil liberties, and the ongoing lawfare against conservative figures.

In this episode, you'll also hear a deep dive into the degradation of the family unit, particularly focusing on fatherlessness in the black community, and the pervasive influence of radical sexual ideology. As Dr. Baskerville critiques the current political climate and offers his analysis of the upcoming elections.

Pressed for time?

0:22 - The Left's Seizure of Power

3:03 - Impact on Civil Liberties and Lawfare

6:41 - Why the Right Lost

10:21 - Radical Sexual Ideology

15:06 - The Fatherless Crisis

19:56 - Judicial Corruption and Lawfare

24:01 - Current Political Climate and Upcoming Elections

26:23 - Conservative Compassion

Share

Psychobabble
Psychobabble
"Psychobabble" aims to map out the popular liberal beliefs and narratives are that contribute to the mental health crisis and the deterioration of the family.
Hannah is a medical doctor with psychotherapy credentials and residency in Psychiatry. Her distinctive perspective, shaped by her personal journey from a modern career woman to a conservative stay-at-home mom, coupled with her extensive psychological and medical knowledge, offers a truly unique approach to the issues at hand.
Appears in episode
Hannah Spier, MD
Stephen Baskerville
