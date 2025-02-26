Why 40% of Women Will Never Have Kids

In this episode, I sit down with Stephen J. Shaw, data scientist and filmmaker behind the eye-opening documentary “Birthgap”, to continue the crucial discussion we started at the ARC conference panel: What are the factors shaping women’s reproductive choices today? The numbers are staggering! We explore why this is happening and the emotional toll of unplanned childlessness.
We also discuss Hungary’s pro-family policies, the role of feminism in shaping these trends, and the lies women are told about fertility and career timelines.
