Why 40% of Women Will Never Have Kids

Ep. 32 Continuing the ARC Panel Discussion on Women’s Reproductive Choices
Hannah Spier, MD
Feb 26, 2025
9
4
Transcript

In this episode, I sit down with Stephen J. Shaw, data scientist and filmmaker behind the eye-opening documentary Birthgap, to continue the crucial discussion we started at the ARC conference panel: What are the factors shaping women’s reproductive choices today? The numbers are staggering! We explore why this is happening and the emotional toll of unplanned childlessness.

We also discuss Hungary’s pro-family policies, the role of feminism in shaping these trends, and the lies women are told about fertility and career timelines.

Psychobabble
Psychobabble
"Psychobabble" aims to map out the popular liberal beliefs and narratives are that contribute to the mental health crisis and the deterioration of the family.
Hannah is a medical doctor with psychotherapy credentials and residency in Psychiatry. Her distinctive perspective, shaped by her personal journey from a modern career woman to a conservative stay-at-home mom, coupled with her extensive psychological and medical knowledge, offers a truly unique approach to the issues at hand.
