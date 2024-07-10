This is an episode I have been wanting to do for a long time. As so many people cut ties with their parents, this trend is something we have to address. We explore the rise in young adults accusing their parents of being narcissists, uncovering what lies behind these claims and what they are really saying. We discuss the relationship between narcissism and the Big Five personality traits, and compare clinical criteria with popular checklists from social media. We also delve into the development of these unhealthy family dynamics, but also what can be done if you find yourself in a similar situation. Let me know what you think!
Why Are So Many Parents Being Labeled Narcissists?