Why Are So Many Parents Being Labeled Narcissists?

Examining the Growing Trend and the Misuse of Psychological Labels
Hannah Spier, MD
Jul 10, 2024
Transcript

This is an episode I have been wanting to do for a long time. As so many people cut ties with their parents, this trend is something we have to address. We explore the rise in young adults accusing their parents of being narcissists, uncovering what lies behind these claims and what they are really saying. We discuss the relationship between narcissism and the Big Five personality traits, and compare clinical criteria with popular checklists from social media. We also delve into the development of these unhealthy family dynamics, but also what can be done if you find yourself in a similar situation. Let me know what you think!

Psychobabble
Psychobabble
"Psychobabble" aims to map out the popular liberal beliefs and narratives are that contribute to the mental health crisis and the deterioration of the family.
Hannah is a medical doctor with psychotherapy credentials and residency in Psychiatry. Her distinctive perspective, shaped by her personal journey from a modern career woman to a conservative stay-at-home mom, coupled with her extensive psychological and medical knowledge, offers a truly unique approach to the issues at hand.
