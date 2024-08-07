Subscribe
Fighting Back: Nurturing Boys in a Feminist World
Watch now | Seeing Through the Parenting Lies
12 hrs ago
•
Hannah Spier, MD
and
Tom Golden
6
43:31
July 2024
The Radical Left's Coup
Watch now | How the feminist revolution lead to the degredation of black men
Jul 23
•
Hannah Spier, MD
and
Stephen Baskerville
14
35:50
Advocating for Our Sons: A Stand Against Feminism
A Contribution to the International Gender Empathy Gap Day
Jul 11
•
Hannah Spier, MD
10
Why Are So Many Parents Being Labeled Narcissists?
Watch now | Unpacking "Toxic" Parent-Child Relationships and the Misuse of Psychology
Jul 10
•
Hannah Spier, MD
3
30:03
June 2024
Does Feminism Create Psychopathology
Janice Fiamengo and Tom Golden are joined by Hannah Spier, M.D. a Norwegian psychiatrist who tells her story of choosing motherhood over career. Her…
Published on MenAreGood Substack
•
Jun 26
58:48
Connecting to God: Integrating Faith and Therapy for Better Mental Health
Watch now | Explore the powerful connection between spirituality and psychotherapy, and how incorporating spiritual practices can improve outcomes…
Jun 26
•
Hannah Spier, MD
Feminism and Female Psychopathology
A Conversation with Dr. Hannah Spier
Published on The Fiamengo File
•
Jun 10
The Journey From Black Victim to Black Victor
Watch now | Adam Coleman's inspiring story about overcoming fatherlessness, mental disorder, and challenging media narratives
Jun 10
•
Hannah Spier, MD
and
Adam B. Coleman
5
May 2024
Psychedelics and the Divine: A Therapeutic Revolution
Watch now | How to harness spirituality for enhanced mental health
May 29
•
Hannah Spier, MD
2
Psychiatric Drugs Unmasked with Robert Whitaker
Listen now | Exploring narratives around safety, efficacy and outcomes.
May 15
•
Hannah Spier, MD
1
April 2024
The Mental Load Fallacy: Understanding Working Mother's Dissatisfaction
Watch now | Dear readers, In this episode, we're diving deep into the widely discussed concept of "mental load." We'll begin by exploring how this issue…
Apr 30
•
Hannah Spier, MD
2
WPATH exposed: Mia Hughes on Transgender Healthcare and Psychiatric History
Watch now | The shift towards transgender activism and the ethical dilemmas around informed parental consent
Apr 16
•
Hannah Spier, MD
and
Mia Hughes
1
