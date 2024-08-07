Psychobabble

Fighting Back: Nurturing Boys in a Feminist World
Watch now | Seeing Through the Parenting Lies
  
Hannah Spier, MD
 and 
Tom Golden
43:31

July 2024

The Radical Left's Coup
Watch now | How the feminist revolution lead to the degredation of black men
  
Hannah Spier, MD
 and 
Stephen Baskerville
35:50
Advocating for Our Sons: A Stand Against Feminism
A Contribution to the International Gender Empathy Gap Day
  
Hannah Spier, MD
Why Are So Many Parents Being Labeled Narcissists?
Watch now | Unpacking "Toxic" Parent-Child Relationships and the Misuse of Psychology
  
Hannah Spier, MD
30:03

June 2024

Does Feminism Create Psychopathology
Janice Fiamengo and Tom Golden are joined by Hannah Spier, M.D. a Norwegian psychiatrist who tells her story of choosing motherhood over career. Her…
Published on MenAreGood Substack  
58:48
Connecting to God: Integrating Faith and Therapy for Better Mental Health
Watch now | Explore the powerful connection between spirituality and psychotherapy, and how incorporating spiritual practices can improve outcomes…
  
Hannah Spier, MD
45:04
Feminism and Female Psychopathology
A Conversation with Dr. Hannah Spier
Published on The Fiamengo File   
The Journey From Black Victim to Black Victor
Watch now | Adam Coleman's inspiring story about overcoming fatherlessness, mental disorder, and challenging media narratives
  
Hannah Spier, MD
 and 
Adam B. Coleman
1:28:38

May 2024

Psychedelics and the Divine: A Therapeutic Revolution
Watch now | How to harness spirituality for enhanced mental health
  
Hannah Spier, MD
34:56
Psychiatric Drugs Unmasked with Robert Whitaker
Listen now | Exploring narratives around safety, efficacy and outcomes.
  
Hannah Spier, MD
1:04:27

April 2024

The Mental Load Fallacy: Understanding Working Mother's Dissatisfaction
Watch now | Dear readers, In this episode, we're diving deep into the widely discussed concept of "mental load." We'll begin by exploring how this issue…
  
Hannah Spier, MD
28:35
WPATH exposed: Mia Hughes on Transgender Healthcare and Psychiatric History
Watch now | The shift towards transgender activism and the ethical dilemmas around informed parental consent
  
Hannah Spier, MD
 and 
Mia Hughes
1:37:07
